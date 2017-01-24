A MUST WATCH: Why Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project stinks (VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - The c onstruction of the first phase of the much hyped Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) is almost complete.





The Jubilee Government’s flagship project is reported to cost a whooping Ksh 380bn with China Exim Bank providing 90% of the financing while the remaining 10% is being contributed by the Kenyan Government.





However, one question still lingers on, did Kenyans get the short end of the stick with regards to the Standard Gauge Railway?





Political analyst Professor Herman Manyora lets rip with his two cents on this.





Watch the video below.



