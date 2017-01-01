A MUST WATCH! This is why it is dangerous to use cotton swabs to clean your ears (VIDEO)

Monday, January 9, 2017 - If you thought using cotton swabs also known as Q-Tips or ear buds to clean your ears is ok then this short clip will open your eyes.





According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology (physicians who specialize in treating issues involving the ear, nose and throat (ENT) don't stick anything in your ear that is smaller than your elbow.





Using things such as cotton swabs or any household item to remove earwax can cause cuts in your ear, perforation of your eardrums or even push the wax further into the ear canal - potentially leading to serious harm.





Watch the video by clicking the link below.







