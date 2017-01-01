A cry from a parent, this is happening at Buru Buru Girls, MATIANGI please.

Let me call out Buru Buru Girls Secondary.



My daughter was called there. I was rather apprehensive about it and after looking around decided to take her there last Monday 16th. Their letter of offer clearly indicated the maximum fees as 53,554kshs



Then Form 1 parents were to have an open day yesterday from 10am.



We go there and they keep us all day with many stories and Bible verses on providing the best for our girls.



Then the clincher comes. We're expected to make another payment amounting to 37,050kshs.



This apparently was the part of the "advise" alluded to in the first fees structure that would be given at the orientation meeting.



Naturally I wasn't impressed as would be any parent who didn't see this one coming.



Some of the charges in the new structure are replicated and others are just ambiguous. As if that's not enough there are 2 harambees this term, a mini one on Feb 25th and then another on the 18th of March and full participation from especially Form 1 parents is required.



So my wife and I decided to quietly pull our daughter out and go in another direction.



They claimed the PTA last year agreed to these additions and new parents are bound by them.



My bone of contention isn't even the additions,though of course there are many questions in those new charges.



It's the dishonesty. Just tell us as we come in, this is how much you are expected to pay in totality and if PTA agreed to it last year include it there.



Give a parent a choice whether to proceed with them in the full knowledge of what they are getting into or not.



So anyway I go to pull my daughter out because this to me is a breach of contract. Especially from a school which has a motto of "honesty and diligence".



The principal and I have a talk about it and she says I can clear and get my child out.

Then she tells me my fees are forfeited.



I am stunned.



My child had been in…



