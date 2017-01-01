A cry from a parent, this is happening at Buru Buru Girls, MATIANGI please.

…that school for 8 days. I tell her that she should calculate her eight days and give me my balance but that's a no no. Apparently it's a "known" regulation that refunds don't happen never mind the fact that that is not in their letter of offer anywhere, or that they hoodwinked me into coming in and what is said to be the payment in their letter isn't what it really is.



That makes that whole offer to me a fraud and stink to high heaven. Just what exactly did Matiangi cap and why is his ministry presiding over blatant lies and fraud of this kind to unsuspecting parents? Why not tell us the fees is upwards of 90k tujipange?



That's a total breach of contract,why introduce new fees just after you have hoodwinked me into coming in? Then hold on to my money because I don't like your new terms and want out?



And as I left more parents were coming in, my place already filled. My school fees more than replaced and yet unrefunded because it's already "budgeted for"as claimed.



CS Matiangi please. Some parents will not tell you because schools are hard to get and they will stay under duress but I will because I don't usually mince my words.



This is wrong. And you are either an issuer of lies, or you have a whole bunch of cons working in some of these schools.



Which is it?



These are games of conmen.

Concerned Parent.