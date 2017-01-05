5 simple things you can do to make this year truly special, GOOD LUCK!

1. Throw a decent and memorable party. Invite only decent people. No creeps. No kleptomaniacs. No s3x pests. No loud and stupid people. No people who can’t handle their liquor. And don’t make people carry their own drink. That is lack of class.



2. Build a personal library or a collection of the things you cherish, be they books (especially), music (wonderful), shoes (not necessarily).



3. Refuse to give a bri be and ruin a policeman’s or a government official’s day. Nothing pisses them so hard.



4. Buy a policeman, your former great teacher or a nurse a gift. MPESA something their way, for their daily sacrifice.