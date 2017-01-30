30 times President BARACK OBAMA proved he is the coolest POTUS ever (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:13
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - President Barack Obama delivered his farewell speech on Tuesday night and the world is already missing him.
Over the last 8-years, Obama and Michelle have made news for their official duties, but they have also wowed many for being funny, charming and laid-back.
If you're going to miss the Obamas, this video will bring you to bittersweet tears.
Watch the video below.
Obama conducted himself with so much class that haters hated the fact he handled it that way.— Babajide Fadoju (@BabajideFadoju) January 11, 2017
Black Excellence #ObamaFarewell #Black pic.twitter.com/8Q2nczOByR
