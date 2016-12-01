Why you shouldn’t let KCSE results determine your fate in life (VIDEO)

Friday, December 30, 2016 - The 2015 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results are out. Some are celebrating while others feel like their world has come to an end.





Watch this thought provoking spoken word art by Suli Breaks and be inspired regardless of your result.





The poem touches on how as individuals, we are judged and tested by how well we perform on exams, but not all people perform well in exams so they made out to feel like they’re dumb?





The inconsistencies of the education system are really peeled open to reveal a deep problem that needs to be addressed and how society’s needs have changed to make this even more apparent.



