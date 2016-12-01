Why MILLIE ODHIAMBO didn’t attend Parliament on Thursday! Never joke with UHURU

Thursday December 22, 2016 - Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, made headlines on Tuesday after she insulted President Uhuru Kenyatta like a small boy ( kihii ).





Millie who was speaking to journalists outside Parliament Buildings referred to Uhuru as a ‘fake president who should go back to his Gatundu backyard."





She also asked Uhuru to stop harassing Kenyans by barring MPs from accessing Parliament for the special sitting.





“I dedicated this day to telling the President all the negative things I have.”





“We fought for...



