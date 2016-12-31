What's your excuse? This amazing artist born with no hands will challenge you (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - This incredible artist was born with no hands but has become an internet sensation with his amazing portraits.

The Polish artist by the name Mariusz Kedzierski fell in love with art as a child and started using it as an outlet to communicate the stigma he was subjected to while growing up.

This is yet another prove that disability is not inability.

Watch the video below.

