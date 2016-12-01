What a Talent! This S3XY LADY will give you Goosebumps (Just watch this VIDEO)

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - This incredibly talented lady wowed judges with her amazing cover of Alicia Keys’ mega hit ‘If I Ain’t Got You’





She did it so well that even Alicia who was among the judges was blown away.





Her amazing vocals inspired both Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton to offer to be her coach even though it was pretty obvious they didn't stand a chance.





She broke down into tears when she finished singing and Alicia stepped on stage to give her a hug.





Watch the video below.



