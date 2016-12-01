What MAKAU MUTUA and AHMEDNASIR said on ODUNGA’s rulings - We were wrong.

...impeccable integrity, great legal mind, fair,honest & doesn't play tribal justice,” said Ahmednasir .

On his part, Makau Mutua's termed Justice Odunga as a fearless judge who doesn’t play tribal politics.


Justice George Odunga is the prototype of THE perfect judge: impartial, independent, fearless, empathetic,” Makau added.

Meanwhile, millions of Kenyans have continued to poke holes on Justice Odunga’s biased rulings terming him as an ‘opposition gatekeeper’.

