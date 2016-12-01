We will remove dead voters from register! UHURU/ RUTO in trouble - MWAURA of KPMG says

The Kenyan DAILY POST 19:30

Sunday December 25, 2016 - KPMG has defended its involvement in the disputed audit of the voters’ register, underlining the fact that it will observe the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and experience.


In a statement to newsrooms, KPMG Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josphat Mwaura, said the audit will involve all relevant stakeholders in the exercise to enable a credible election for the sake of a favourable business environment during and after the elections.

“KPMG's purpose is to...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno