We will remove dead voters from register! UHURU/ RUTO in trouble - MWAURA of KPMG says

Sunday December 25, 2016 - KPMG has defended its involvement in the disputed audit of the voters’ register, underlining the fact that it will observe the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and experience.





In a statement to newsrooms, KPMG Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josphat Mwaura, said the audit will involve all relevant stakeholders in the exercise to enable a credible election for the sake of a favourable business environment during and after the elections.





“KPMG's purpose is to...



