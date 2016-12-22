We will match you man to man - VIDEO of RAILA ODINGA warning UHURU/ RUTO.

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - Former Prime Minister and CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has warned the Jubilee Government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, and told them to be prepared for a tough war.





Raila alleged that Jubilee Government is planning to steal elections by amending the contentious electoral law t o provide for manual identification of voters in case technology fails.





“ Kenyans cannot be..



