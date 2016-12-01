We have proved noise makers from CORD led by RAILA ODINGA wrong - RUTO brags.

Friday December 30, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto has said that the Government is committed in implementing its election pledges and manifesto to improve the lives of Kenyans.





Speaking at his Sugoi home on Thursday when he hosted a delegation of leaders from West Pokot County, Ruto said that despite claims by the opposition that Jubilee has not delivered on its promises, the Government has proved the “doubting Thomases wrong”.





“I told you from the onset that Jubilee would change the history of West Pokot from that of..



