WARNING! This HILARIOUS VIDEO may kill you with laughter - Watch at your own risk

Friday, December 30, 2016 - This hilarious video parody of Dj Khaleed talking to a video vixen will leave you in stitches.





Fast rising Nakuru based comedian, Kimutai of Propesa, has mimicked Dj Khaleed talking about his big ambitions for the year 2017 and it is hilarious.





This is from Dj Khaleed’s music video for ‘Do You Mind ft. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future and Rick Ross.





Watch the video below that has gone viral.



