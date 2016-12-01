WAIGURU may hang after this! See what WABUKALA told UHURU after giving him a job

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - Retired Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop, Eliud Wabukala, has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for nominating him as the next chairman of the beleaguered Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





Speaking in Bungoma County on Tuesday , Wabukala said he was ready for the job and assured Kenyans of an excellent job during his reign.





The retired Bishop also assured the President that he will never let him down, vowing to deal ruthlessly with...



