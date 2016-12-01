Volunteer Opportunities in Kenya - NGO

Volunteer Opportunities at Impacting Youth Trust in January and February 2017



Impacting Youth Trust is a youth led organization that seeks to create a youth empowered and driven society.





It is based in Nairobi and targets the 15-35 years age bracket in mainly the low income areas of Nairobi.





The Trust is currently looking for young passionate individuals to work with us as volunteers for a short term period of time in the course of the next 2 months.





Opportunity 1: Project support staff (2 positions) for a period of 2 months



The volunteer will help the executive director in the preparation of two projects for a period of 2 months at the trust’s office. (Please refer to Academic Qualifications below)



Opportunity 2: S.T.E.M volunteers (2 positions) for a period of between 5-10 days



The trust is looking for volunteers who are studying or are fresh graduates of electrical, mechanical or other related engineering courses for an opportunity to volunteer with the trust for a period of between 5-10 days for a S.T.E.M. related project.



Opportunity 3: Event Volunteers (10 positions) for a one day event



The trust is looking for 10 volunteers who will help with the execution of a one day event as assistants in February 2017.





The volunteers will go through a 2 day training that will prepare them for their duties as assistants on the day of the event. (Please refer to academic Qualifications below)



Academic Qualifications (For Opportunity 1 & 2)

A minimum of a diploma in social sciences or other related courses

Less than 3 years working experience

Responsibilities: (For all volunteers)

Assist in project implementation

Assist in field work

Perform any other duties assigned to by the immediate supervisor

Other Qualifications:

Professional Qualifications: Fluency in English and Swahili is a must.

Knowledge and proficiency in computer skills

Additional Skills: The applicant should be self-driven, attentive to detail, able to work with little supervision, reliable, able to multi task and flexible.

Attitude: The applicant should have a positive and professional attitude, be ready to learn and work in a team setting.

Your application should include:

1. A cover letter explaining why you are the best candidate to join Impacting Youth Trust as a volunteer for the specific opportunity.

2. A resume

impactingyouthtrust@gmail.com with the subject line being the opportunity you are applying for by 31st of December 2016 at midnight. Please send your application towith the subject line being the opportunity you are applying for by 31st of December 2016 at midnight.





Canvassing and phone calls are not allowed.



