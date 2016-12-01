VERA SIDIKA makes Tanzanian men go nuts, See what she wore at Wasafi beach party (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 29 December 2016 - Last weekend, Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, was among the A-List celebrities who headlined Wasafi Beach Party hosted by Tanzanian singer, Diamond, and his crew.





As usual, the well endowed socialite didn’t disappoint.





She left thirsty Tanzanian men ogling after she displayed her hot body in a see through attire.





See how she was dressed during the beach party in the next page



