UHURU’s message to 2016 KCSE candidates from State House after MATIANG’I's shocking results

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - President Kenyatta has assured candidates of the 2016 KSCE that whatever results they got, there was still hope and possibility to make it to their career of choice.





Speaking earlier after receiving a comprehensive report of the 2016 results from Education CS, Dr. Fred Matiang’I, ahead of the official release, the Head of State noted that there was a significant drop in performance but termed the results as credible.





On the same breath, President Uhuru issued a directive that will see the end of index numbers for candidates by 2017 and instead ensure all registered examination candidates have unique personal (UPI) identifiers in student registration numbers that they will use throughout their academic life, at all levels.





Only 141 students score straight As compared to 2636 straight As in 2015.





Out of top 20 students, 16 are girls and…



