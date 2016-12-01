UHURU’s man says AL SHABAAB can hack IEBC system in 2017! We want a manual backup

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Information and Technology Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, has said Al Shabaab terrorists can interfere with electronic voting systems during the 2017 election and that is why the Government is pushing for a manual backup in case technology fails.


Speaking on Wednesday when he appeared before the Amos Wako-led Senate Legal Affairs and Human Rights Committee, Mucheru said a backup is important since technology often fails.

Mucheru said Al Shabaab militants have...

