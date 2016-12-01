UHURU’s bodyguard calls RAILA a devil worshipper, claims he sacrificed FIDEL ODINGA

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - One of the cops who guards President Uhuru Kenyatta has insulted former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, calling him a devil worshipper who is only interested in bloodshed.





This is the same cop who recently left tongues wagging after he posted photos of bullets on his facebook page and bragged that they were meant for 2 CORD MPs.





Kenyans on social media have been calling for his arrest but he seems to be untouchable.





He called Raila a “mganga shetani” and claimed that the former Prime Minister sacrificed his son, Fidel.





“ The worst thing Moi did in…



