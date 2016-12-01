UHURU stole 2 million votes in 2013, I will not allow to happen in 2017 - RAILA ODINGA.

Saturday December 24, 2016 - Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has provided a detailed account about how President Uhuru Kenyatta rigged the 2013 General Elections.


In an exclusive interview with a local daily on Friday, Raila said the Jubilee Government jammed the electronic results transmission system and stuffed ballot boxes with two million extra votes to give Uhuru Kenyatta a first round win.

Raila said he gave all IEBC data to independent forensic elections auditors in the United Kingdom and..

