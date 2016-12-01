UHURU should dialogue with RAILA ODINGA to avert bloodshed in 2017 - Catholic Bishop.

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Bishop Philip Anyolo of the Catholic Church Homa Bay diocese has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to sit down together and dialogue over election laws.





Speaking at Kitere Catholic Church in Rongo Sub-County, days after Raila asked his supporters to join him in the streets to protest against amendments to the electoral laws, Anyolo said the current impasse on election laws in the country may result in bloody polls.





Anyolo said the...



