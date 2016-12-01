UHURU/ RUTO are thirst for blood and want Kenya to bleed in 2017 - Jubilee MP reveals

...acrimonious passage of the contentious amendments to the election laws by Jubilee MPs to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to rig the poll in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta using manual voting system.





Ng’eno, who was in Parliament when the amendments were passed without the Opposition MPs, opposed the changes, saying Jubilee was planning to rig elections.





“We had agreed that these machines have not been manufactured and they can therefore be manufactured in such a way that finger prints are not the only way of identifying the voters,” Ng’eno said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



