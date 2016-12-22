UHURU reveals what will happen after passing draconian amendments - RAILA may go into exile

Thursday December 22, 2016 - The ruling Jubilee Coalition has come out celebrating the passing of the draconian amendments to the election laws which allows the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the manual voters’ register in case the electronic voting system fails during the 2017 General Elections.





Addressing the agitated Jubilee crowd outside Parliament after unanimously passing the amendments, National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, told Kenyans to prepare to go to elections next year whether former Prime Minister Raila Odinga likes it or not.





He added that..



