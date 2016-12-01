UHURU is my only competitor, RAILA is a dead horse - MONG’ARE says after launching bid

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - The battle for the 2017 Presidency is getting tougher by the day and has attracted even Nyamira Senator, Kennedy Mong’are Okong’o.





Mong’are announced his intention to run for the Presidency on Tuesday yesterday at Serena Hotel in Nairobi under the slogan “We want our country back”, and has promised to give the incumbent, President Uhuru Kenyatta, a run for him money.





According to...



