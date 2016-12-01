This S£XY LADY in a bikini wanted to show off to men but it went horribly wrong (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:41

Friday, December 30, 2016 - This chubby lady wanted to show off her dance moves but it didn’t go according to plan.

The chubby lady started off by shaking whatever her mama gave her but she got carried away and went ahead to dance on top of a plastic chair.


However, she lost balance and fell awkwardly onto the muddy water.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno