This short clip proves that size doesn’t matter…it is all about confidence (Watch VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 06:58

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - This is a very inspirational video for everybody. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, don’t be intimidated, borrow a leaf from the courageous goat and you’ll be surprised what you’ll achieve.

The bull was stunned by the tiny goat’s confidence and kept retreating as the brave goat stood its ground.


Watch the video below.

 The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno