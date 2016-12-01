This short clip proves that size doesn’t matter…it is all about confidence (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 06:58
Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - This is a very inspirational video for everybody. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, don’t be intimidated, borrow a leaf from the courageous goat and you’ll be surprised what you’ll achieve.
The bull was stunned by the tiny goat’s confidence and kept retreating as the brave goat stood its ground.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.