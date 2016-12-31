This powerful speech was delivered in 1940 but still very relevant today! VIDEO

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - This hair rising speech by actor Charlie Chaplain was delivered 76-years ago but it remains very relevant today.





Taken from his classic 1940 movie ‘The Great Dictator’, Charlie delivered this thought provoking and poignant speech that we should all take a moment to think about!





“Greed has poisoned men’s souls; has barricaded the world with hate; has goose-stepped us into misery and bloodshed. We have developed speed, but we have shut ourselves in.





Machinery that gives abundance has left us in want. Our knowledge as made us cynical; our cleverness, hard and unkind. We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery we need humanity”





Watch the powerful speech below



