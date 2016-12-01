This is how WILLIAM RUTO celebrated his 50th birthday in State House (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, News, Videos 02:01
Thursday, December 22, 2016- Deputy President William Ruto celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday at State House Nairobi.
Ruto cut a cake to mark his Jubilee Year during a meeting with Jubilee members of Parliament over the controversial amendments to electoral laws.
President Uhuru celebrated his Deputy President saying: “Join me in wishing my brother, friend and able Deputy a happy 50th Birthday.
May you ever remain strong in will, to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield. God’s blessings always!”
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.