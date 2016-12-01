This is how WILLIAM RUTO celebrated his 50th birthday in State House (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 22, 2016- Deputy President William Ruto celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday at State House Nairobi.





Ruto cut a cake to mark his Jubilee Year during a meeting with Jubilee members of Parliament over the controversial amendments to electoral laws.





President Uhuru celebrated his Deputy President saying: “Join me in wishing my brother, friend and able Deputy a happy 50th Birthday.





May you ever remain strong in will, to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield. God’s blessings always!”





Watch the video below.



