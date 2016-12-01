This is how WILLIAM RUTO celebrated his 50th birthday in State House (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 02:01

Thursday, December 22, 2016- Deputy President William Ruto celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday at State House Nairobi.

Ruto cut a cake to mark his Jubilee Year during a meeting with Jubilee members of Parliament over the controversial amendments to electoral laws.


President Uhuru celebrated his Deputy President saying: “Join me in wishing my brother, friend and able Deputy a happy 50th Birthday. 

May you ever remain strong in will, to strive, to seek, to find and not to yield. God’s blessings always!”

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno