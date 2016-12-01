This is exactly what’s wrong with the young generation also called millennials (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - In case you are wondering, millennials are the generation of kids born between the early 80s through 2000.





They go by many names: the "selfie" generation, the "we" generation, generation y, and the generation who will leave our children worse off than they were.





They are lazy, narcissist, come with a strong self-entitlement and so many stereotypes you may have heard.





So what is exactly wrong with this generation? Maybe it is because some of their parents (Generation X) spoon fed them as teens, and gave them things to keep them from whining as children.





This guy breaks it down and it will give you a deeper understanding of these so called millenials.





Watch the video below.



