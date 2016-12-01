This guy has rubbed all LADIES from the KIKUYU community the wrong way (Watch VIDEO)

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - This video doing rounds on social media will certainly rub Kikuyus the wrong way but it’s just for laughs.

While Kikuyus are not known for their culinary skills, this guy depicting how a meal is prepared in a Kikuyu household is just crazy.


If you need a good laugh then this hilarious clip will leave you in stitches.

Watch the video below.

