This brilliant innovation could save millions of lives in case of road accidents (VIDEO)

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - This brilliant innovation from South Korea could save millions of lives in case of road accidents.





In Kenyan alone, over 3,000 lives are lost annually to road accidents, placing it among the countries with highest rate of accidents globally, despite its low level motorization compared to other developed countries.





A South Korean company aims to curb rising fatalities through road accidents using this safety roadside barrier with plastic rollers in between metal columns.





On impact, metal absorbs the shock while rollers minimize chance of vehicle overturning.





Watch the video below.



