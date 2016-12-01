Thirsty for “propeller” - Nairobi LADY goes gaga, wants man to cool her hot blood (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 17:25
Friday, 23 December 2016 - A thirsty Nairobi lady has shared crazy stuff showing off her flesh, hoping to find a man to cool her hot blood.
Social media, especially Tagged, has been turned into a pr@st!tut!ion den where ladies sell their flesh to the highest bidder.
All they need to do is just post a few photos showing their flesh to attract potential clients.
See photos that the s3xually starved lady shared in the next page