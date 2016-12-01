There will be no peace if UHURU/ RUTO rig my victory in 2017 - RAILA drops a bombshell

...only way peace will prevail during and after the 2017 General Election is when polls would be seen to have been free and fair.





Otherwise there will be no peace because Kenyans will not accept a result of another rigged election.





The former PM termed the move by the Jubilee Government to change election laws to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to go manual in case of the technological hitches during the polls next year as a scheme to rig him again.





He warned Uhuru never to assent to the amendments for his own good and the good of the country.





