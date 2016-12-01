There was no cheating in this year’s KCSE exams - MATIANGI reveals as he releases results

Friday December 30, 2016 - Students who sat for the 2016 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) will for the first time in the history of 8-4-4 system all receive their results.





This was revealed by Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, during the release of the 2016 KCSE results at Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa yesterday.





Matiangi noted that there was no cheating detected in this year’s exam and therefore no one would be penalized for...



