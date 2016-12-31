The powerful message in this short clip will change your life forever. (VIDEO)

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - This simple video below demonstrates the power of words and how using ‘right’ words can make a huge difference.





Words have the power to melt even stone cold hearts. Notice how people started noticing the blind beggar after the gracious lady wrote those beautiful words on his sign.





The man was seeing his glass half empty but the thoughtful lady saw it half full and it made the difference.





Watch this thought-provoking video below.



