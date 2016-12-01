The KAMBA say they will not participate in RAILA’s demo on Jan 4! We are not lazy fools.

Wednesday December 28, 2016 - A section of elders from the Kamba Community have warned the community against participating in mass protests on January 4 as announced by CORD leader, Raila Odinga.


Addressing a Press Conference in a hotel in Machakos Town on Wednesday, the elders led by their chairman, Peter Ngei, said mass action is a recipe for chaos and Kambas are not ready to go that route.

