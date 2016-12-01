Tanzania’s s3xiest socialite SANCHOKA kills it in new mouth-watering PHOTOs.

Friday, 23 December 2016 - East Africa’s most curvaceous socialite, Sanchoka, has proved that she is still a force to reckon with after sharing more juicy photos of her hot goodies.





The beautiful Sanchoka is far much hotter than some Kenyan socialites you see on social media flaunting their fake derrieres.





She is a real beauty queen with natural assets.





Just look at these photos in the next page