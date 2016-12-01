S£XY Pastor LUCY NATASHA’s prophetic word on year 2017 that has gone viral (Must Read).

Saturday, 31 December 2016-S3xy Pastor Lucy Natasha has shared a prophetic word that all Kenyans must read as we start a new year.

Just read this.





1. In 2017, never embark on a Project without Prayer. Regardless of how prepared, professional or persistent you are, y ou NEED God.





2. In 2017, make your life a "No Negativity or Nonsense" zone. Drama of any sort is officially illegal.





3. In 2017, remember excessive talking doesn't prove you have Good Communication skills. It could prove you lack discipline.





4. In 2017, be careful not to…



