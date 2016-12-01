Swahili LADY nearly causes an earthquake with her big A$$, this is more than twerking (VIDEO).

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - A steamy video of a Swahili lady shaking her big derriere has stunned “mafisi” and left them begging for more.





The well endowed lady, who makes Vera Sidika’s fake b@@ty look like garbage, shook her assets while dancing to Taarab music.





This is more than twerking and some other stuff you have seen before.





Watch video.



