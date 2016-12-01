Start packing, your next bottle of Guinness will be in Gatundu - Kisii man to UHURU

Dear Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta,





Uhuru yaa amaiga ayio. My name is Alberto aka The Kisii Banana Peddler. I hope this letter finds you in excellent fettle. Sincerely speaking, you have not advanced me any cogent reason as to why I should re-elect you as president. Boss, when you tactically and technically took over power, I thought you would minimize kamnyweso and serve Kenyans. My friend, instead of delivering what you promised Kenyans, you have destroyed all institutions in this country. The only institution you have not messed is the Kenyatta family. Ochaga enyamokirimbi egouchananie. (May God judge you)





“Young man” I don’t know whether to clap for you or slap you. Boss, are you not that same bloke that vowed to put up five gigantic international football stadiums countrywide? How many are complete so far? Yaa masombe, (comrade) you told Kenyans you would have their pathetic roads improved, hence motorable. How many Kilometres have you improved to bitumen standard? Toorokie ango. (Show us) Comrade, you pledged to create more than 1million jobs every year but even the blind can see that the contrary is the truth. I am reliably informed that ever the few you created you gave to your tribesmen/women.





Former German leader Adolf Hitler once said, “Sooner will a camel pass through the needle’s eye than a greater man be discovered by an election” Yaa mansamu, (My brother) based on how you have oppressed, subjugated demoralized and browbeaten the youth of this country, based on how your government has raped our constitution, based on how your girlfriend has heisted the NYS funds meant for the poor youth of this country, based on how your sister has masqueraded as disabled to rob the healthcare funds, I can ascertain that Hitler was predicting your leadership. Amakembi otebererete (You have forgotten us the youth)





Moisia yaa (my big bro) before you sing me that boring re-election song, tell me what is the condition of our hospitals and educational institutions in both quality and quantity? Mr. President, I have always argued that we Kenyans don’t need adverts to know a leader who has truly served us. Bwanche tibwancha, Gusii yonsi mbogere torochie (Only Kenyans will decide when the time comes)





Before you declare, it’ll do you a lot of good to show us verifiable achievements of the last four years upon which you wish to seek re-election rather than the “Raila-this-Raila-that” cosmetics you parade in the media and across the country. What is your record on development, justice and social engineering? Before you tell me how Raila is evil, do you think you have ruled progressively or retrogressively? Don’t tell me about the rural electrification project because it is fully funded by World Bank. Yaa Nyangaresi obwenerete kobwaterwa omosira okorusie aroro twebe gwatonyarire. (A few people from my…



