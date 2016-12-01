So this man wanted this LADY’s goodies after spending just Sh 200 on her? Eh! Eh!

Thursday, 29 December 2016 - Kenyan men need to up their game.





You expect a lady to give you goodies yet you don’t want to spoil her with money.





This man met a lady through Kisumu Dads facebook page and after buying her “Nyama Choma” (just Nyama choma of Sh 200), he wanted to go to her place and get the goodies.





See what the lady posted in the next page. Kenyan men need to up their game.



