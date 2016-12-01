SHOCKING VIDEO of lethal gang in Mombasa flaunting hard drugs in a wedding.

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - Crime in Mombasa is at an all time high due to unemployment among the youth.





Youths are dropping out of school to engage in criminal activities around Mombasa town.





A shocking video of a young and lethal gang from Mombasa led by their leader, Makhsin, has surfaced online.





The gang is seen flaunting bh@ng in a wedding party while high on hard drugs.





You can look at their tongues and see how hard drugs like cocaine have messed up their lives.





Watch this shocking video.



