SHOCKING VIDEO! Kenyan man records himself over-speeding before crashing to death.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 06:28
Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - A video of a crazy guy who recorded himself over-speeding before crashing to death has emerged online.
In the video, the guy is seen driving in a thrilling speed while recording himself to impress his friends on facebook.
The speed of his car was ranging from 160 -180, giving him a direct ticket to death in-case of an accident.
The guy lost control of...
Page 1 2