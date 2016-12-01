SHOCK! How MAASAIS are killing KIPSIGIS after being armed with guns by their leaders

Mr Alai,





My name is Stanley Langat from emurua dikirr constituency in Narok county,we have been having tribal clashes between two communities that's kipsigis and maasai and the cause is political,as i write this to you i am in cave just not to be the victim of the bullets being sprayed to us by the maasai community,





i am parsuaded you Alai would have much impact if you post because we have tried in vain to adress interior cs general Nkaisery,for the avoidance of doubt mr Alai our own governor who happens to be maasai is the one providing them with the guns or the fire arms,





Please mr Alai take this as a matter of urgency because we have so far lost over 15 People and several are in hospital with serious injuries,the early you do it mr Alai the better,thanks as we recognise your good,and please please please don't hide my identity on this let it appear as STANLEY LANGAT with capital letters.



