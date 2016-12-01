SHOCK! How devil worshippers caused the tragic Naivasha accident that claimed 43 lives.

Saturday, 24 December 2016 - The tragic Naivasha accident that claimed 43 lives after a canter carrying a flammable liquid hit a bump and rammed into other vehicles has been linked to devil worship.





According to one of Prophet Owour’s followers, the Karai accident was not just another normal accident.





It’s alleged to have been caused by agents of devil.





She claims that devil worshippers were targeting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s guards who...



