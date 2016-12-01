SHOCK! BAMBOO links CHAMELEONE to devil worshipping, reveals how he worships Satan.

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - Kenyan rapper, Bamboo, has linked Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone to devil worship and disclosed how he introduced his fiancé to the world of dark forces.





Read this shocking post where Bamboo gives details how his Ugandan fiancée was introduced to devil worship by Chameleone.





Is this guy on drugs or what? Just read.





So the Lord sent me to Uganda where I met this beautiful evangelist Erika who is now my fiance..



She wrote a book with her uncle, Evangelist Patrick Wandera about her life. Her grandmother was a witch, so Erika found herself dedicated to satan at a very tender age.Exodus: 22. 18." Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live." If you see God Himself telling his people that witches should not live, you should have an idea of the destructive power they wield and how many lives they destroy and destinies they steal.





Erica Belinda speaks about how Jesus rescued her from hell and how she got born again. Zechariah: 9. 11. "As for thee also, by the blood of thy covenant I have sent forth thy prisoners out of the pit wherein is no water." Some time after her childhood initiation, Chameleon of Uganda initiated her into a higher level of satanism and took her to the source of the nile by force.





He got into a boat with her and his assistant who was steering the boat. Chameleon then dropped two eggs into the water, recited an incantation and a whirlwind came with a fish big enough to fit 30 or so people came and opened its mouth. (Such creatures exist, study the book of Jonah)Jonah: 1. 17. " Now the LORD had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights."





Chameleon jumped in with Erika completely terrified at what was happening to her, the huge fish swallowed them up and took them down to the entrance of satan's kingdom. When Erika entered the fish, she was so afraid that she fainted.





When she came too, she found herself on a red carpet, before the throne of lucifer himself. She describes lucifer's kingdom as a blistering hot place. Satan was sitting on a throne on the top of what looked like a pyramid, (the same pyramid seen on the U.S. One dollar bill) and behind his throne was a giant eye which provided the only light in that place.

Satan is the prince of darkness, when we…



