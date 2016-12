SHOCK! BAMBOO links CHAMELEONE to devil worshipping, reveals how he worships Satan.

He got into a boat with her and his assistant who was steering the boat. Chameleon then dropped two eggs into the water, recited an incantation and a whirlwind came with a fish big enough to fit 30 or so people came and opened its mouth. (Such creatures exist, study the book of Jonah)Jonah: 1. 17. " Now the LORD had prepared a great fish to swallow up Jonah. And Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights."