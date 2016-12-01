Senior Awards Coordinator Job in Nairobi

Senior Awards Coordinator Job in NairobiJobs and Careers 03:17
Senior Awards Coordinator – Kenya Country Office
Team / Programme: Awards Management
Location: Nairobi
Grade: 3
Post Type: National (1 year contract with possibility of renewal)
Child Safeguarding: Level 1 - The role holder will not have contact with children and/or young people, or access to personal data about children or young people, as part of their work.
Role Purpose: This role will support the Awards unit in the planning, securing and managing of both development and humanitarian awards.
This role will work collaboratively with Save the Children members and all departments of the Country Office program and support to ensure smooth management of development and humanitarian program awards, sub awards and contracts, focusing on donor compliance and accountability.
This position will also be responsible to build the capacity of staff, award information management and shares, and coordinates information across departments.
Scope of Role:
Reports to: Awards Manager
Key contacts: Budget Holders and Area Programme Managers, Director of Programme Development and Quality, Budgeting and Reporting Coordinator/Officers, Finance Director, SC Members.
Dimensions: Save the Children has been operational in Kenya since the 1950s, providing support to children through developmental and humanitarian relief programmes delivered both directly and through local partners.
Current programming focuses on child protection, child rights governance, education, health, HIV/AIDS, livelihoods, nutrition and WASH.
In 2012, as part of a global reorganization process, Save the Children combined the programmes of SC UK, SC Canada and SC Finland to create a single operation in Kenya.
In February 2014, we completed a second transition, which saw us join forces with the British INGO, Merlin, and merge their health and nutrition programmes with our own.
Save the Children now has an operational presence in Bungoma, Dadaab Refugee Camp, Garissa, Mandera, Nairobi, Turkana and Wajir.
We work through partners in many other parts of the country. We have a staff complement of around 300 staff and an operating annual budget of approximately US$20 million in 2015.
- Lead the team that develops
proposal budgets in consultation with the relevant teams such
as finance, logistics, HR , procurement and PDQ
- Take a lead in
responding to clarifications from donors in regard to proposal budgets
submitted.
- Ensuring alignment
between master budgets and proposal budgets submitted.
- Support the Awards
manager in following up on the status of proposals submitted and
requesting and developing PAL budgets
- Work closely with
the Proposal Coordination Officer to ensure that proposals are updated on
the funding tracker.
- Support the Awards
Manager in requesting for waiver’s to spend on NAF from the CD, awaiting
FS approvals.
Awards Management
- Take a lead in
rolling out of the Awards progress review process and ensuring the process
is embedded in all the field offices.
- Provide detailed
analysis of the Award progress review reports received from the field
offices and provide feedback to the field teams.
- Follow through on
the award progress review meeting action points, work closely with budget
holders to develop and implement remedial plans based on agreed action
points and closely review achievements in the following month.
- Working closely with
the Awards Officers ensure award information during kick-off meetings
including donor compliance requirements, budget management so that all
relevant staff have a clear understanding of the donor and Save the
Children processes throughout the lifecycle of an award (opportunity to
close-out).
- Provide information
to the Awards Manager on new awards and the impact on the Master Budget.
- Support the Awards
Manager to respond to budget amendments and no cost extensions requests
and ensuring they are flagged promptly to donors via the relevant Save the
Children Member.
- Support Budget
holders in preparing the budget revision documents and ensuring that
sufficient justifications are provided.
- Support the Awards
Manager to provide management information to SMT and Area Program Managers
on award status/ progress and risks identified through the awards progress
reviews. Prepare a portfolio analysis report on a monthly basis showing
information on pipeline, active, awards under amendment, high risk awards
and closed awards.
- Support the Awards
Manager to develop a donor income tracking schedule and follow up on
locally received donor income.
- Participate in award
close-out meetings, supporting budget holders to ensure all tasks are
completed as per the close out checklist.
- Working closely with
the AM officers, ensure awards are closed out within 3 months after their
end date. On a monthly basis provide a status report of closed awards.
- Support the
completion of audits and evaluation of projects
Partnerships and Capacity Building
- Work closely with
the partnership officer to ensure that partner agreements are in line with
donor and SCI requirements
- Work closely with
the Award officers to ensure that partner monitoring visits, capacity
building on financial management, procurement, reporting requirement,
award management and donor compliance issues are undertaken.
- Build the capacity
of budget holders on BVA analysis so as to enhance the effectiveness and
efficiency of the Award progress review process.
- Build budget holders
capacity on award management by conducting trainings on budget management,
procurement procedures, donor compliance, reporting and all other award
management aspects.
- Support field
offices through regular field visits so as to identify any challenges
faced and come up with remedial actions/support.
- Disseminate any
donor compliance updates received to all relevant teams.
Donor Reporting
- Ensure the latest
donor reporting templates are used and shared during the kick-off
meetings.
- Work closely with
the Reporting and Documentation Coordinator to review narrative and
financial donor reports to ensure compliance and alignment before submission
to member/donor.
- Support the
Budgeting and reporting team in responding to member/donor queries on
financial reports submitted.
- Document “lessons”
or best practices learned in managing small, large/complex awards so as to
inform go-no-go decisions for future funding opportunities.
Staff Management, Mentorship, and Development
- Support the Award
Manager to strengthen knowledge and capacity of staff across all functions
to manage awards and comply with donor requirements as relevant to their
role by providing induction, training and coaching consistent with their
various roles and responsibilities.
- Manage performance
of direct reports
- Effective use of the
Performance Management System including the establishment of clear,
measureable objectives, ongoing feedback, periodic reviews and fair and
unbiased evaluations;
- Coaching, mentoring
and other developmental opportunities, with a focus of building the
capacity of direct reports on proposal budget development.
- Recognition and
rewards for outstanding performance;
- Documentation of
performance that is less than satisfactory, with appropriate performance
improvements/work plans.
Desired Competencies
Delivering Results
- Translates complex
contextual information into planning and achieving results effectively
- Ability to take a
range of potentially complex and conflicting information and make
decisions
- Designs and reviews
large and complex operations to ensure maximum impact
- Ensures measures and
metrics are in place to track performance in large and complex programmes
- Establishes clear
and compelling objectives with teams and individuals and monitors progress
and performance
- Holds others
accountable for achieving results and challenges underperformance
Working effectively with others
- Puts mechanisms in
place to ensure effective collaborative working across boundaries
- Enables people from
a wide range of backgrounds and perspectives to contribute to positive
outcomes
- Breaks down silo
working and challenges behaviours that are not collaborative
- Knows when to follow
and lend leadership to strengthen other leaders
Problem Solving and decision making
- Identifies and
addresses root causes of long-term problems facing the country programme
- Brings in external
perspective to ensure strategic decision making remains relevant and
future focused
- Provides a strategic
framework to support decision making
- Explores and
analyses external trends and their potential impact on strategic choices
- Takes calculated
risks and has the courage to stand by decisions despite resistance
Leadership and Developing Others
- Delivers needs-based
results in complex and fast-changing contexts
- Evaluates the
opportunities and risks of each idea and solution to make informed
strategic decisions
- Demonstrates
managerial courage by willingness to confront difficult situations and
take potentially unpopular decisions
- Actively encourages
a team environment where team members feel able to contribute, champion or
challenge decisions
- Conveys complex
strategic issues with clarity, brevity and confidence
- Develops and implements
processes to ensure that the workplace is inclusive and the talents of
individuals are harnessed to achieve individual and organisational
success.
Qualifications and Experience
Essential
- Graduate
qualification in Finance management, Grants management or equivalent.
- At least 5 years’
experience in a similar position.
- Excellent planning,
management and coordination skills, with the ability to organise a
demanding workload comprised of diverse and challenging tasks and
responsibilities.
- Experience with NGOs
with increasing responsibilities including a proven experience of
establishing and running the award management function in the field.
- Knowledge of the
requirements of major institutional donors including budgeting,
eligibility issues, compliance management, and reporting.
- Experience of
engaging with donors at country strategy levels.
- Experience of and
well developed skills in staff management and supervision. Proven strong
coaching and capacity building skills.
- Very strong capacity
for attention to detail, problem solving, and analysis of trends.
- Computer literate
with very strong excel skills.
- Cultural awareness
and ability to build relationships quickly with a wide variety of people.
- Patient, adaptable,
flexible, able to improvise and remain responsive and communicate clearly
and effectively under pressure.
- Strong communication
(written and spoken), and interpersonal skills in English, with experience
in managing multicultural teams.
Desirable
- Experience with Save
the Children award management policies, procedures and systems and Save
the Children’s award management system (AMS).
How to Apply
The application process is now open and will close on Monday 9th January 2017.
To apply for these positions visit the SCI Kenya Website:https://kenya.savethechildren.net/jobs.
The system allows CVs & Cover letter as One(1) document.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.