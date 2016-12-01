See what RUTO did yesterday in Rift Valley that has shaken MOI - He may wet his pants

Thursday December 29, 2016 - Deputy President William Ruto has moved to neutralize the resurgence of KANU and its activities in Rift Valley, especially Baringo County.





This is after he met leaders from the County at his Sugoi home yesterday to counter KANU and Gideon Moi’s rising popularity in the region.





According to sources, the DP is worried about Gideon Moi’s spiralling popularity and is unimpressed by KANU’s activities in Rift Valley.





“The DP was...



